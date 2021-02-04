BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jalibert partners Dupont in strong France team for Six Nations opener against Italy

In the back-row, Gregory Alldritt is fit to start at number eight following his pre-tournament injury scare.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 12:26 PM
Matthieu Jalibert and France coach Fabien Galthié.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthié has named a strong team for their Six Nations opener against Italy. Les Bleus, who finished second to England in last year’s championship, begin their campaign in Rome on Saturday [2.15pm, Virgin Media One, UTV].

France go into the tournament without the services of star fly-half Romain Ntamack and centre Virimi Vakatawa. As expected, Matthieu Jalibert starts in place of Ntamack, lining up alongside electric scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

In midfield, Montpellier’s Arthur Vincent starts beside Gael Fickou. Brice Dulin is named at full-back with Gabin Villiere and Racing star Teddy Thomas on the wings.

It is a familiar French front-row with Cyril Baille named at loosehead, Julien Marchand at hooker and Montpellier’s Mohamed Haouas at tighthead. Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse line out in the second-row.

Powerful La Rochelle number eight Gregory Alldritt is fit to start following his pre-tournament injury scare, with Dylan Cretin and Charles Ollivon completing the backrow.

France

15. Brice Dulin

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Gael Fickou
11.Gabin Villiere

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Bernard Le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. Dylan Cretin

7. Charles Ollivon (capt)

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Pierre Bourgarit

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Dorian Aldeghiri

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Anthony Jeronch

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Louis Carbonel

23. Damian Penaud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat Six Nations and its future, the contractual bottleneck and French interest in Irish stars, Leone Nakarawa’s arrival in Belfast, and the poor standard of officiating in rugby :


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

