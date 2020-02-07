20-year-old centre gets first start as France make one change for Italy clash

FRANCE HAVE MADE just one change to their starting team for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Paris [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One] as head coach Fabien Galthié looks for his team to build on last weekend’s victory over England.

Virimi Vakatawa drops out with the triceps injury he picked up against the English, meaning 20-year-old Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent gets his first start for les Bleus.

Arthur Vincent came off the bench briefly last weekend. Source: Baratoux Loic/ABACA

Vincent, who won back-to-back World Rugby U20 Championships with France in 2018 and 2019, made his Test debut off the bench last weekend but now gets a chance to show his ability from the off.

Otherwise, Galthié has resisted any temptation to rotate or experiment against the Italians as he looks to improve upon the win against Eddie Jones’ England.

With Vincent promoted from the bench, Toulon second row Romain Taofifenua is named among the French replacements as part of a 6/2 split.

Meanwhile, Italy boss Franco Smith has also made a single change by reinstating Jayden Hayward at fullback in his starting XV after the Benetton man was named on the bench for last weekend’s 42-0 defeat to Wales.

Matteo Minozzi moves to the left wing as a result, while lock Federico Ruzza and wing Giulio Bisegni come onto the bench.

France:

15. Anthony Bouthier

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Gaël Fickou

11. Vincent Rattez

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Bernard le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. François Cros

7. Charles Ollivon (captain)

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jefferson Poirot

18. Demba Bamba

19. Boris Paul

20. Romain Taofifenua

21. Cameron Woki

22. Baptiste Serin

23. Matthieu Jalibert

Italy:

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Mattia Bellini

13. Luca Morisi

12. Carlo Canna

11. Matteo Minozzi

10. Tommaso Allan

9. Callum Braley;

1. Andrea Lovotti

2. Luca Bigi (captain)

3. Giosue Zilochhi

4. Alessandro Zanni

5. Niccolo Cannone

6. Jake Polledri

7. Sebastian Negri

8. Braam Steyn

Replacements:

16. Federico Zani1

17. Danilo Fischetti

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Dean Budd

20. Federico Ruzza

21. Giovanni Licata

22. Guglielmo Palazzani

23. Giulio Bisegni