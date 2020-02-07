20-year-old centre gets first start as France make one change for Italy clash

FRANCE HAVE MADE just one change to their starting team for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Paris [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One] as head coach Fabien Galthié looks for his team to build on last weekend’s victory over England.
Virimi Vakatawa drops out with the triceps injury he picked up against the English, meaning 20-year-old Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent gets his first start for les Bleus.
Vincent, who won back-to-back World Rugby U20 Championships with France in 2018 and 2019, made his Test debut off the bench last weekend but now gets a chance to show his ability from the off.
Otherwise, Galthié has resisted any temptation to rotate or experiment against the Italians as he looks to improve upon the win against Eddie Jones’ England.
With Vincent promoted from the bench, Toulon second row Romain Taofifenua is named among the French replacements as part of a 6/2 split.
Meanwhile, Italy boss Franco Smith has also made a single change by reinstating Jayden Hayward at fullback in his starting XV after the Benetton man was named on the bench for last weekend’s 42-0 defeat to Wales.
Matteo Minozzi moves to the left wing as a result, while lock Federico Ruzza and wing Giulio Bisegni come onto the bench.
France:
15. Anthony Bouthier
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Arthur Vincent
12. Gaël Fickou
11. Vincent Rattez
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont
1. Cyril Baille
2. Julien Marchand
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Bernard le Roux
5. Paul Willemse
6. François Cros
7. Charles Ollivon (captain)
8. Grégory Alldritt
Replacements:
16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Jefferson Poirot
18. Demba Bamba
19. Boris Paul
20. Romain Taofifenua
21. Cameron Woki
22. Baptiste Serin
23. Matthieu Jalibert
Italy:
15. Jayden Hayward
14. Mattia Bellini
13. Luca Morisi
12. Carlo Canna
11. Matteo Minozzi
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Callum Braley;
1. Andrea Lovotti
2. Luca Bigi (captain)
3. Giosue Zilochhi
4. Alessandro Zanni
5. Niccolo Cannone
6. Jake Polledri
7. Sebastian Negri
8. Braam Steyn
Replacements:
16. Federico Zani1
17. Danilo Fischetti
18. Marco Riccioni
19. Dean Budd
20. Federico Ruzza
21. Giovanni Licata
22. Guglielmo Palazzani
23. Giulio Bisegni
