This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

20-year-old centre gets first start as France make one change for Italy clash

Montpellier man Arthur Vincent replaces the injured Virimi Vakatawa.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 7 Feb 2020, 3:27 PM
25 minutes ago 839 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4997065

FRANCE HAVE MADE just one change to their starting team for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Paris [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One] as head coach Fabien Galthié looks for his team to build on last weekend’s victory over England.

Virimi Vakatawa drops out with the triceps injury he picked up against the English, meaning 20-year-old Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent gets his first start for les Bleus.

greatness-six-nations-rugby-union-match-between-france-and-england Arthur Vincent came off the bench briefly last weekend. Source: Baratoux Loic/ABACA

Vincent, who won back-to-back World Rugby U20 Championships with France in 2018 and 2019, made his Test debut off the bench last weekend but now gets a chance to show his ability from the off. 

Otherwise, Galthié has resisted any temptation to rotate or experiment against the Italians as he looks to improve upon the win against Eddie Jones’ England.

With Vincent promoted from the bench, Toulon second row Romain Taofifenua is named among the French replacements as part of a 6/2 split.

Meanwhile, Italy boss Franco Smith has also made a single change by reinstating Jayden Hayward at fullback in his starting XV after the Benetton man was named on the bench for last weekend’s 42-0 defeat to Wales.

Matteo Minozzi moves to the left wing as a result, while lock Federico Ruzza and wing Giulio Bisegni come onto the bench.

France:

15. Anthony Bouthier
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Arthur Vincent
12. Gaël Fickou
11. Vincent Rattez
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille
2. Julien Marchand
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Bernard le Roux
5. Paul Willemse
6. François Cros
7. Charles Ollivon (captain)
8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Jefferson Poirot
18. Demba Bamba
19. Boris Paul
20. Romain Taofifenua
21. Cameron Woki
22. Baptiste Serin
23. Matthieu Jalibert

Italy:

15. Jayden Hayward
14. Mattia Bellini
13. Luca Morisi
12. Carlo Canna
11. Matteo Minozzi
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Callum Braley;

1. Andrea Lovotti
2. Luca Bigi (captain)
3. Giosue Zilochhi
4. Alessandro Zanni
5. Niccolo Cannone
6. Jake Polledri
7. Sebastian Negri
8. Braam Steyn

Replacements:

16. Federico Zani1
17. Danilo Fischetti
18. Marco Riccioni
19. Dean Budd
20. Federico Ruzza
21. Giovanni Licata
22. Guglielmo Palazzani
23. Giulio Bisegni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie