France name two debutants and a frightening backline for England clash

NEW FRANCE BOSS Fabien Galthié has named two debutants in his team to face England in their Six Nations opener in Paris on Sunday [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One].

The Montpellier pair of 25-year-old tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas and 27-year-old fullback Anthony Bouthier are both included in les Bleus’ starting XV to take on the World Cup finalists at Stade de France.

There could be a further two new caps off the French bench, with Racing 92 lock Boris Palu and Bordeaux back row Cameron Woki named among the replacements.

Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa is part of an exciting French backline. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

France have a new captain in flanker Charles Ollivon, who leads a dangerous-looking side that will be steered by Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack in the halfback pairing. The Toulouse duo will be guiding a frighteningly talented backline.

The in-form Virimi Vakatawa and Gaël Fickou form what looks like being a potent midfield, while the back three of Damian Penaud, Teddy Thomas and Bouthier possess firepower.

Ollivon is in the number seven shirt in a back row also including La Rochelle’s Grégory Alldritt and Toulouse man François Cros, while Racing 92′s Bernard Le Roux and Montpellier powerhouse Paul Willemse pair up in the second row.

Haouas is part of a front row that also includes Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand.

Also among the replacements is the exciting 21-year-old Bordeaux out-half Matthieu Jalibert, who hasn’t played since suffering a serious knee injury in a collision with Bundee Aki on his France debut against Ireland in the 2018 Six Nations.

France (v England):

15. Anthony Bouthier

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Gaël Fickou

11. Damian Penaud

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Bernard le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. François Cros

7. Charles Ollivon (captain)

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jefferson Poirot

18. Demba Bamba

19. Boris Paul

20. Cameron Woki

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Matthieu Jalibert

23. Vincent Rattez