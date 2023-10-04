Lucu replaces injured Dupont as France make two changes for Italy

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthié on Wednesday picked Maxime Lucu to replace injured captain Antoine Dupont at scrum-half for this week’s crucial Rugby World Cup clash with Italy.

Dupont has undergone surgery on a broken cheekbone suffered in France’s last Pool A match against Namibia two weeks ago.

While the inspirational half-back is expecting to return to the team during the tournament, he has yet to be given the green light to resume competitive action.

Advertisement

Lucu got the nod over Baptiste Couilloud, who starts on the bench against the Azzurri, as he did for the 96-0 thrashing of Namibia.

The only other change to the starting lineup for Friday’s match in Lyon sees Gregory Alldritt returning at number eight, with Anthony Jelonch moving to blindside and Francois Cros dropping to the bench.

Charles Ollivon captains the side from openside in the absence of Dupont, for the first time July 2022.

France must avoid defeat against the Azzurri to book their quarter-final spot, while a victory will guarantee them first pace in the pool.

They have not lost to Italy since 2013 and only three times in 47 Tests.

France (v Italy)

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Cyril Baille

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio

4. Cameron Woki

5. Thibaud Flament

6. Anthony Jelonch

7. Charles Ollivon (capt)

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Baptiste Couilloud, 22. Yoram Moefana, 23. Melvyn Jaminet.

– © AFP 2023