Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Experienced Clermont duo Parra and Lopez left out in the cold for Scotland clash

The half-backs were replaced during their side’s defeat to England in the second round of the Six Nations.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 9:58 AM
10 minutes ago 322 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4500957
Morgan Parra in action for France in their Six Nations clash with Wales.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Morgan Parra in action for France in their Six Nations clash with Wales.
Morgan Parra in action for France in their Six Nations clash with Wales.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

FRANCE HEAD COACH Jacques Brunel dropped has dropped experienced half-backs Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez for this weekend’s Six Nations match against Scotland in Paris.

Clermont pair Parra and Lopez, who have 92 caps between them were replaced by young Toulouse duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack following the 44-8 defeat to England in the second round of the competition.

Wenceslas Lauret comes in for Yacouba Camara at blindside flanker, Gael Fickou moves from the wing to the centre as Geoffrey Doumayrou drops out of the matchday squad.

Thomas Romas makes his first Test start as full-back with Yoann Huget wearing the number 11 shirt.

Clermont prop loose-head Etienne Falgoux is set to make his international debut from the bench.

Tweet by @FF Rugby Source: FF Rugby/Twitter

Les Bleus host Gregor Townsend’s Scots on Saturday looking to avoid a third straight defeat in this year’s tournament and an 11th loss in 14 games since Jacques Brunel was appointed coach in December 2017.

France team for the Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stade de France on Saturday (2.15 GMT).

France (v Scotland)

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damien Penaud
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Gael Fickou
11. Yoann Huget
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Guilhem Guirado
3. Demba Bamba
4. Sebastien Vahaamahina
5. Felix Lambey
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Arthur Iturria
8. Louis Picamoles

Replacements:
Camille Chat
Etienne Falgoux
Dorian Aldegheri
Paul Willemse
Gregory Alldritt
Baptiste Serin
Anthony Belleau
Maxime Medard

- © AFP 2019

