Jalibert starts as France go full tilt at Australia

MATTHIEU JALIBERT WILL start at out-half in France’s final Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Australia this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthié announced on Thursday.
Jalibert, 24, stands in for the injured Romain Ntamack who will miss the tournament with a serious knee injury.
France are otherwise at roughly full strength in their starting XV, with their six-two split on the bench including La Rochelle back row Paul Boudehent who offers cover as a forward-back hybrid.
Les Bleus host three-time winners New Zealand in the World Cup opener on 8 September.
France (v Australia)
- 15. Thomas Ramos
- 14. Damian Penaud
- 13. Gael Fickou
- 12. Jonathan Danty
- 11. Gabin Villiere
- 10. Matthieu Jalibert
- 9. Antoine Dupont (captain)
- 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
- 2. Julien Marchand
- 3. Uini Atonio
- 4. Thibaud Flament
- 5. Paul Willemse
- 6. Francois Cros
- 7. Charles Ollivon
- 8. Gregory Alldritt
Replacements:
- 16. Peato Mauvaka
- 17. Sebastien Taofifenua
- 18. Dorian Aldegheri
- 19. Romain Taofifenua
- 20. Cameron Woki
- 21. Paul Boudehent
- 22. Baptiste Couilloud
- 23. Melvyn Jaminet