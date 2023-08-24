Jalibert starts as France go full tilt at Australia

MATTHIEU JALIBERT WILL start at out-half in France’s final Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Australia this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthié announced on Thursday.

Jalibert, 24, stands in for the injured Romain Ntamack who will miss the tournament with a serious knee injury.

France are otherwise at roughly full strength in their starting XV, with their six-two split on the bench including La Rochelle back row Paul Boudehent who offers cover as a forward-back hybrid.

Les Bleus host three-time winners New Zealand in the World Cup opener on 8 September.

France (v Australia)

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Gabin Villiere

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Julien Marchand

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Paul Willemse

6. Francois Cros

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Sebastien Taofifenua

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Cameron Woki

21. Paul Boudehent

22. Baptiste Couilloud

23. Melvyn Jaminet

– © AFP 2023