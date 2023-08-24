Advertisement
Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO Matthieu Jalibert.
# Les Bleus
Jalibert starts as France go full tilt at Australia
Fabien Galthié has named arguably his strongest possible starting XV for the World Cup warm-up at the Stade de France.
42 minutes ago

MATTHIEU JALIBERT WILL start at out-half in France’s final Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Australia this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthié announced on Thursday.

Jalibert, 24, stands in for the injured Romain Ntamack who will miss the tournament with a serious knee injury.

France are otherwise at roughly full strength in their starting XV, with their six-two split on the bench including La Rochelle back row Paul Boudehent who offers cover as a forward-back hybrid.

Les Bleus host three-time winners New Zealand in the World Cup opener on 8 September.

France (v Australia)

  • 15. Thomas Ramos
  • 14. Damian Penaud
  • 13. Gael Fickou
  • 12. Jonathan Danty
  • 11. Gabin Villiere
  • 10. Matthieu Jalibert
  • 9. Antoine Dupont (captain)
  • 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
  • 2. Julien Marchand
  • 3. Uini Atonio
  • 4. Thibaud Flament
  • 5. Paul Willemse
  • 6. Francois Cros
  • 7. Charles Ollivon
  • 8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

  • 16. Peato Mauvaka
  • 17. Sebastien Taofifenua
  • 18. Dorian Aldegheri
  • 19. Romain Taofifenua
  • 20. Cameron Woki
  • 21. Paul Boudehent
  • 22. Baptiste Couilloud
  • 23. Melvyn Jaminet

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
