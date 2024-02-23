Teenager Tuilagi handed first France start against Italy

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
LOCK POSOLO TUILAGI will make his first France start against Italy in the Six Nations this weekend after head coach Fabien Galthié named his team on Friday.
Tuilagi, the son of former Samoa back-rower Henry and nephew of England centre Manu, won his first two caps in France’s opening games in the tournament off the bench, including his debut in the round-one loss to Ireland.
The 19-year-old is one of two changes from the victory over Scotland at Murrayfield two weeks ago as Paul Boudehent comes in at blindside flanker, with Francois Cros moving to number eight as Grégory Alldritt is out injured.
Flanker Charles Ollivon replaces Alldritt as skipper for Sunday’s game, which will be held in Lille as the Stade de France is being renovated for this summer’s Paris Olympics.
Lyon’s Martin Page-Relo will start at scrum-half for Italy, meanwhile, linking up with Paolo Garbisi at half-back. It will be the third pairing newly-installed coach Gonzalo Quesada has employed since taking the reins before the championship.
South Africa-born Exeter flanker Ross Vintcent makes his first start at number eight, with Michele Lamaro captaining the side from openside flanker.
France
(15-9): Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; (1-8): Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Posolo Tuilagi; Paul Boudehent, Charles Ollivon (captain), Francois Cros.
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Esteban Abadie, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana.
Italy
(15-9) Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Federico Mori, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; (1-8): Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Giosue Zilochhi; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Riccardo Favretto, Michele Lamaro (captain), Ross Vintcent
Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Simone Ferrari, Matteo Canali, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin