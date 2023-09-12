Advertisement
Dave Winter/INPHO Anthony Jelonch.
# RWC23
Jelonch captains France against Uruguay on injury return
The Toulouse back-rower is one of 12 changes for Thursday’s game in Lille.
29 minutes ago

ANTHONY JELONCH WILL captain France in this week’s Rugby World Cup game with Uruguay less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Tuesday.

Jelonch, 27, made the last of his 25 Test appearances in February when he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Six Nations victory over Scotland.

The Toulouse back-rower is one of 12 changes made by Galthie for Thursday’s game in Lille after last week’s tournament-opening win over New Zealand.

Jelonch takes over the captaincy from the rested Antoine Dupont. He previously led his country during the three-match Test series with Australia in 2021.

Galthie has been forced to change his hooker with La Rochelle’s Pierre Bourgarit coming in for Jelonch’s club team-mate Julien Marchand, who sustained a hamstring problem against the All Blacks on Friday.

Only centre Yoram Moefana, winger Gabin Villiere and lock Cameron Woki keep their places for the fixture in Lille, a first Test match in the northern city since 2018.

After facing Los Teros, Les Bleus play Namibia on 21 September before finishing their Pool A campaign against Italy on 6 October.

France:

  • 15. Melvyn Jaminet
  • 14. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
  • 13. Arthur Vincent
  • 12. Yoram Moefana
  • 11. Gabin Villiere
  • 10. Antoine Hastoy
  • 9. Maxime Lucu
  • 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
  • 2. Pierre Bourgarit
  • 3. Dorian Aldegheri
  • 4. Cameron Woki
  • 5. Romain Taofifenua
  • 6. Paul Boudehent
  • 7. Sekou Macalou
  • 8. Anthony Jelonch (capt)

Replacements:

  • 16. Peato Mauvaka
  • 17. Reda Wardi
  • 18. Sipili Falatea
  • 19. Bastien Chalureau
  • 20. Thibaud Flament
  • 21. Francois Cros
  • 22. Baptiste Couilloud
  • 23. Thomas Ramos

– © AFP 2023 

AFP
