Jelonch captains France against Uruguay on injury return

ANTHONY JELONCH WILL captain France in this week’s Rugby World Cup game with Uruguay less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Tuesday.

Jelonch, 27, made the last of his 25 Test appearances in February when he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Six Nations victory over Scotland.

The Toulouse back-rower is one of 12 changes made by Galthie for Thursday’s game in Lille after last week’s tournament-opening win over New Zealand.

Jelonch takes over the captaincy from the rested Antoine Dupont. He previously led his country during the three-match Test series with Australia in 2021.

Galthie has been forced to change his hooker with La Rochelle’s Pierre Bourgarit coming in for Jelonch’s club team-mate Julien Marchand, who sustained a hamstring problem against the All Blacks on Friday.

Only centre Yoram Moefana, winger Gabin Villiere and lock Cameron Woki keep their places for the fixture in Lille, a first Test match in the northern city since 2018.

After facing Los Teros, Les Bleus play Namibia on 21 September before finishing their Pool A campaign against Italy on 6 October.

France:

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Gabin Villiere

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Cameron Woki

5. Romain Taofifenua

6. Paul Boudehent

7. Sekou Macalou

8. Anthony Jelonch (capt)

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Reda Wardi

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Bastien Chalureau

20. Thibaud Flament

21. Francois Cros

22. Baptiste Couilloud

23. Thomas Ramos

– © AFP 2023

