France underage international abandoned amid blizzard of red cards

FRANCE’S U18 international against Poland in Limoges on Sunday was cut short after the hosts collected four red cards in 20 minutes in the second half.

France, managed by World Cup winner Bernard Diomede, started the final match of the four-team tournament top of the table on goal difference from Poland.

Advertisement

The scores were tied 2-2 at half-time, but France began to unravel in the 55th minute when Paris Saint-Germain’s Ilyes Housni, who had scored their opener, was sent off.

Jeanuel Belocian, a defender with Rennes, followed five minutes later.

In the 70th minute playing against nine men, Poland took the lead.

France continued to unravel with Le Havre defender Yoni Gomis, seeing red in the 72nd minute. Darnell Eric Bile, a Saint-Etienne attacker, followed in the 75th minute.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Even though France still had seven players on the field, the match was abandoned and Poland claimed the title.

– © AFP 2022