Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

France underage international abandoned amid blizzard of red cards

Bernard Diomede’s side unraveled in the second half.

By AFP Monday 26 Sep 2022, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,954 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876343
France U18 Head Coach Bernard Diomede (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
France U18 Head Coach Bernard Diomede (file pic).
France U18 Head Coach Bernard Diomede (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRANCE’S U18 international against Poland in Limoges on Sunday was cut short after the hosts collected four red cards in 20 minutes in the second half.

France, managed by World Cup winner Bernard Diomede, started the final match of the four-team tournament top of the table on goal difference from Poland.

The scores were tied 2-2 at half-time, but France began to unravel in the 55th minute when Paris Saint-Germain’s Ilyes Housni, who had scored their opener, was sent off.

Jeanuel Belocian, a defender with Rennes, followed five minutes later.

In the 70th minute playing against nine men, Poland took the lead.

France continued to unravel with Le Havre defender Yoni Gomis, seeing red in the 72nd minute. Darnell Eric Bile, a Saint-Etienne attacker, followed in the 75th minute.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Even though France still had seven players on the field, the match was abandoned and Poland claimed the title.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie