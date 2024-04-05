LIVE: France v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2025 qualifier

Good evening and welcome along as the Republic of Ireland get their Euro 2025 qualification campaign up and running against France.

It’s a tough challenge for Eileen Gleeson as they have France, England, and Sweden in their group. All three are in the top six of the Fifa world rankings. They have the guarantee of a play-off thanks to their Nations League campaign but that’s chat for another night.

This evening is about eeking out a result on French soil as Ireland prepare to take to the field in the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz. Kick-off is at 8.10pm, live coverage of the game is available on RTÉ 2 and we’ll be taking you through all the live updates as they happen.

Team news is coming up in just a few minutes.