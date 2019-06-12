This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Contentious penalty puts hosts France on brink of last 16 despite mind-boggling own goal

Eugenie Le Sommer kept her cool from the spot to steer Les Bleus towards the next phase.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 10:21 PM
30 minutes ago 1,336 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4680531

EUGENIE LE SOMMER’S controversial penalty spared Wendie Renard’s blushes after a calamitous own goal, as Women’s World Cup hosts France beat Norway 2-1 to effectively seal a spot in the knockout phase.

The entertaining contest was unsurprisingly even after the two sides cruised to wins in their respective opening matches, but France just about did enough to leave themselves on the brink of qualification, with Le Sommer’s crucial spot kick the difference.

Although the host nation struggled at times in the first half, they rode the Norway storm and took full advantage right after half-time through the lively Valerie Gauvin.

Renard put into her own net soon after, but France remained focused and Le Sommer coolly dispatched a penalty, though Norway were convinced they were harshly penalised after the spot-kick was awarded following a VAR review.

Norway enjoyed a purposeful start and went desperately close in the 14th minute, but Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s near-post flick-on at a corner was crucially cleared off the line and over the crossbar by Amel Majri.

France responded and almost found the net through Gauvin soon after, but her back-heel from Kadidiatou Diani did not have enough power to beat Ingrid Hjelmseth.

Norway finished the half strongest, with Sarah Bouhaddi making a save to deny Ingrid Moe Wold, but France opened the scoring less than a minute after the interval – Gauvin meeting Majri’s left-wing cross and firing beneath Hjelmseth.

A calamitous own goal courtesy of Renard eight minutes later wiped out the lead, however, as the Lyon star tapped into her own net from Isabell Herlovsen’s low cross.

But Le Sommer bailed her out 18 minutes from time after Engen was adjudged to have followed through on Marion Torrent, the converted penalty leaving France with six points from two games, almost certainly enough to see them into the next round.

Was it a penalty?


Poll Results:

Never a penalty (72)
I've seen them given (49)
Stone-waller (40)



- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie