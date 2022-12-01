France file complaint with Fifa over Griezmann's disallowed goal

Antoine Griezmann, right, celebrates his goal which was subsequently ruled out.

FRANCE HAVE FILED a complaint to Fifa after a late equaliser by Antoine Griezmann against Tunisia yesterday was disallowed following a VAR review.

Griezman scored with a volley eight minutes into time added on, but his goal was disallowed for offside following a video review.

Tunisia won the game 1-0 as a result, yet France finished top of Group D despite the loss, while Tunisia did not qualify for the round of 16.

“We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann’s goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle,” the French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement.

Play had already restarted, for 40 seconds, following Griezmann’s strike, and according to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) rulebook, VAR checks after that point are not allowed, except in certain circumstances.

“The use of VARs in football matches is based on a number of principles, all of which must apply in every match using VAR,” according to the IFAB.

Its 10th principle states: “If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a ‘review’ except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s).”

