This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Double dose of VAR drama as France allowed re-take missed penalty - and score

Hosts top Group A with 100% record while Norway go through as runners-up.

By Niall Kelly Monday 17 Jun 2019, 10:18 PM
56 minutes ago 2,499 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4686780
Devastated: Nnadozie reacts to the referee's decision.
Image: AP/PA Images
Devastated: Nnadozie reacts to the referee's decision.
Devastated: Nnadozie reacts to the referee's decision.
Image: AP/PA Images

WORLD CUP HOSTS France got a helping hand from VAR tonight as they beat Nigeria 1-0 to top Group A.

The game was still scoreless in the 74th minute when Les Bleus were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Ngoze Ebere was deemed to have brought down Viviane Asseyi in the box and was sent off for a second bookable offence.

French defender Wendie Renard stepped up to take the spot kick but appeared to have let Nigeria off the hook when she dragged her shot to the left and wide.

However, referee Melissa Borjas asked VAR to review goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s position when the ball was struck and — as neither of her feet were on her line — ordered the penalty to be retaken.

var Source: RTÉ

Under the new rules brought in by football lawmakers IFAB for the 2019/2020 season, which are being implemented at the World Cup:

The goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot on/in line with the goal line when the kick is taken.

The VAR protocol states that “the referee can initiate a review for an offence by the goalkeeper or kicker which directly affects the outcome of the penalty kick”.

(Potential encroachment by outfield players before the ball is struck can only be reviewed if an attacking player either scores or is directly involved in a goal being scored, or a defender prevents an opponent playing the ball in a situation where a goal might be scored.)

Renard made no mistake at the second attempt, converting for the game’s only goal which sends France through as Group A winners with three wins from three.

Nigeria, who finish on three points, will now face an anxious wait to see if they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Norway progress as Group A runners-up after they beat South Korea 2-1.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie