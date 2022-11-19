Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Defence coach Edwards' new France deal 'excellent news' for Ibanez

Former Welsh defence coach Edwards has agreed new terms with France.

1 hour ago 1,802 Views 0 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FRANCE TEAM MANAGER Raphael Ibanez says defence coach Shaun Edwards signing a new contract until 2027 was “excellent news.”

Earlier, the French Rugby Federation confirmed Edwards, 56, who took over the role alongside head coach Fabien Galthie following the 2019 Rugby World Cup after 11 trophy-ladden years with Wales, had agreed to new terms.

“Concerning Shaun Edwards’ future, I think it’s excellent news for France,” Ibanez told reporters.

“What he brings to the players on a daily basis, he has put his stamp in a specific way in line with his character, his charisma and competence,”  he added.

The deals of Ibanez and Galthie, who will lead Les Bleus for a final time this year in Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series Test after wins over Australia and South Africa earlier this month, are up after next year’s World Cup.

“Things will get done in due course, over the next weeks,” Ibanez said.

“Let’s get this series finished first,” he added.

On Friday, Edwards told newspaper the Daily Mail he had agreed to stay in the position until after the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“I’m delighted to use this column to announce that I’ve signed a contract extension with France until the 2027 World Cup,” Edwards said.

“Fabien Galthie asked in September if I’d be interested in staying on for a few more years and the FFR followed up by putting a long-term contract in front of me,” he added.

Edwards won three Six Nations titles during his time with Wales after a hugely succesful playing career in rugby league with home-town club Wigan, which included nine Challenge Cup successes.

The Englishman started his coaching career with union side Wasps, where he claimed the European Cup and English Premiership.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

“People have asked if I wanted to join England but there was no offer on the table,” Edwards said.

“I went for a walk down the River Thames with Bill Sweeney, the RFU CEO, last year but there’s not been much conversation since.

“It’s not for me to push that,” he added.

Edwards has helped France to second in the world rankings and Les Bleus can seal a record 13th straight Test win with victory over Japan on Sunday before hosting next year’s World Cup.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie