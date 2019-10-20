This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: France hit Wales with two stunning early tries

France are playing like France, alright.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 8:40 AM
17 minutes ago 871 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859461
Charles Ollivon races clear for France's second try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Charles Ollivon races clear for France's second try.
Charles Ollivon races clear for France's second try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WALES HAVE WON seven of the last eight Six Nations meetings with France, but Les Bleus are an entirely different beast when it comes to the Rugby World Cup.

Within minutes of this morning’s quarter-final clash in Oita, France laid down an early marker with a couple of sensational tries to stun Wales and establish a 12-0 scoreboard lead.

It took Jacques Brunel’s side less than five minutes to find the breakthrough as Sebastien Vahaamahina powered over from close range on the right, but then France entered full France mode.

A stunning counter-attack involved Vakaatawa and Ntamack set Dupont racing clear and with options on both sides of the scrum-half, he picked out the supporting Charles Ollivon who ran it in under the posts.

French flair at it’s very best, but then minutes later, they offered Wales a route back into the game when Guirado spilled possession and Aaron Wainwright turned on the after-burners to charge away for a seven-pointer.

It’s the first time three tries have been scored inside the opening quarter of any World Cup knockout game. 

12-7 after 18 minutes. Some start.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

