Watch: France hit Wales with two stunning early tries

WALES HAVE WON seven of the last eight Six Nations meetings with France, but Les Bleus are an entirely different beast when it comes to the Rugby World Cup.

Within minutes of this morning’s quarter-final clash in Oita, France laid down an early marker with a couple of sensational tries to stun Wales and establish a 12-0 scoreboard lead.

It took Jacques Brunel’s side less than five minutes to find the breakthrough as Sebastien Vahaamahina powered over from close range on the right, but then France entered full France mode.

TRY:



5 mins: Wales 0-5 FRANCE



Sebastien Vahaamahina scores an early try, Romain Ntamack hits the post with the conversion.



It's LIVE now on eir sport 1!#WALvFRA #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/FIUS1cV0Xp — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 20, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

A stunning counter-attack involved Vakaatawa and Ntamack set Dupont racing clear and with options on both sides of the scrum-half, he picked out the supporting Charles Ollivon who ran it in under the posts.

TRY:



12 mins: Wales 0-12 FRANCE



Charles Ollivon finishes a brilliant France running move, Romain Ntamack kicks the conversion.



It's LIVE now on eir sport 1!#WALvFRA #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/R1eoFCW2Pm — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 20, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

French flair at it’s very best, but then minutes later, they offered Wales a route back into the game when Guirado spilled possession and Aaron Wainwright turned on the after-burners to charge away for a seven-pointer.

It’s the first time three tries have been scored inside the opening quarter of any World Cup knockout game.

TRY:



12 mins: WALES 7-12 France.



Aaron Wainwright picks up the loose ball following a Guilhem Guirado mistake to score for Wales, Dan Biggar kicks the conversion.



It's LIVE now on eir sport 1!#WALvFRA #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/5jwTSQBM9k — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 20, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

12-7 after 18 minutes. Some start.

