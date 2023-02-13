Roscommon hurling management step down due to player commitment issue

ROSCOMMON SENIOR HURLING boss Francis O’Halloran and his management team have stepped down.

“The commitment and efforts shown by the management team have not been matched in recent times by the playing members of the panel despite our best efforts,” a statement from the management team, released by Roscommon GAA this morning, reads.

Clare native O’Halloran and co. depart in the aftermath of yesterday’s Division 3A Allianz Hurling League defeat to Louth. It finished 2-16 to 0-15 at Dr Hyde Park, the much-fancied hosts drawing with Mayo last time out.

The Rossies were 2022 Nickey Rackard Cup finalists, falling short to Tyrone — led by the late Damien Casey — in the Croke Park decider.

Advertisement

This morning’s statement, in full, from O’Halloran and his management team reads:

“After careful consideration the management team have made the difficult decision to step down from the Roscommon Senior Hurling team.

“Upon our appointment in late 2021, we committed to improving and developing the standard of hurling in Roscommon. We feel that significant progress was made in 2022 culminating with an appearance in the Nicky Rackard final in Croke Park.

“However, the commitment and efforts shown by the management team have not been matched in recent times by the playing members of the panel despite our best efforts. Therefore, we have taken the decision to step away from the Roscommon Senior Hurling team with immediate effect.

“We want to thank the Hurling Board for affording us the opportunity to manage and coach the team. We would also like to thank the Hurling Board Chairman Christy McDermott for his support and dedication behind the scenes.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“We as a management team would like to wish everybody associated with Roscommon Hurling the very best for the season ahead and the future.”

“Roscommon Hurling Board and Roscommon GAA would like to thank Francis and his management for their work they did with Roscommon Senior Hurling team in 2022 and pre-season 2023,” McDermott added.

“The highlight of their time with us was reaching the Nicky Rackard Final in 2022. I would like to wish the management and their families the very best going forward.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.