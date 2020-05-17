This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Munster and Kiwi centre Saili joins fallen French giants

Francis Saili is on his way to Biarritz.

By AFP Sunday 17 May 2020, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5101234
Francis Saili (right) in action against Ulster's Stuart McCloskey in the Champions Cup.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Francis Saili (right) in action against Ulster's Stuart McCloskey in the Champions Cup.
Francis Saili (right) in action against Ulster's Stuart McCloskey in the Champions Cup.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER AND New Zealand centre Francis Saili has joined Biarritz on a two-year deal from Harlequins, the French second-tier club said on Sunday.

Saili, 29, who made his two All Blacks appearances in 2013, won the Junior World Cup nine years ago before spells with the Auckland Blues, Munster, and three campaigns with the English side.

Saili made 40 appearances and scored nine tries across two seasons with Munster. 

The Basque outfit were relegated to the ProD2 eight years after winning the last of their five Top 14 titles in 2006.

In March, the club’s president Jean-Baptiste Aldige said an emergency general meeting about the financial future of the two-time European Cup runners up had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former England back-rower Steffon Armitage and Canada loose forward Evan Olmstead are members of the squad who finished the season in seventh place after it was declared over last month due to Covid-19.

 - © AFP 2020

