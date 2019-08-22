'I am not here to be a rival to Ronaldo but I want to play until 40' - Ribery

FRANCK RIBERY HOPES to play on beyond the age of 40 after joining Fiorentina but says he does not intend to be a rival to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ribery’s 12-year stay at Bayern Munich concluded when his contract expired at the end of the 2018-19 season, in which he won a ninth Bundesliga title.

Following prolonged speculation about his next move, the former France winger agreed a two-year deal with La Viola.

And Ribery, who plans to follow in the footsteps of Serie A veterans such as Francesco Totti, is aiming to lead Fiorentina back into the Champions League.

“We have had a very long negotiation, but I am very happy to be here in Florence,” said the 36-year-old.

“I saw great motivation and great confidence in me from the management, and that is why I am here. Naturally, my wife also helped in the choice, because my family is very important.

“I am very motivated, I always want to play. I have a two-year contract and I want to be decisive and help the young players. I want to give something new to this club, I want to bring Fiorentina into the top three of the table.

I came here to help my team, which is Fiorentina. I am not here to be a rival to Ronaldo. Serie A is a great tournament with many excellent players. Inter bought well on the market, as did Juventus.

“The thing I appreciate the most is that people here love and live for football. It’s a wonderful experience and I want to enjoy myself on the field.

Football is my life. It’s the reason I wanted to remain in Europe and I was fortunate to find Fiorentina. I hope to continue playing until the age of 40, just like Francesco Totti.”

Fiorentina open the new Serie A season at home to Napoli on Saturday but Ribery is not expecting to be involved.

“I am not ready to start, but I am happy that I got to train with the squad today, which is very different to training by yourself,” he added.

“I need a week or two to be ready to play, but if the coach [Vincenzo Montella] tells me that I’m needed, I will step up.”

