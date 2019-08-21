This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French winger Ribery arrives in Italy to complete free transfer

The 36-year-old is heading to Fiorentina after leaving Bayern Munich.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 11:02 AM
Fiorentina shared this photo of the Frenchman on social media this morning.
Image: Twitter/AFC Fiorentina
Fiorentina shared this photo of the Frenchman on social media this morning.
Image: Twitter/AFC Fiorentina

FRENCH WINGER FRANCK Ribery has travelled to Italy to complete a medical ahead of a move to Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international has left Bayern Munich as a free agent after 12 seasons with the German giants during which he won 23 trophies.

Ribery’s new deal was rubber-stamped late Tuesday and the 36-year-old will undergo a medical before his presentation on Thursday, Sky sports Italia reported.

Both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media on Wednesday on board a private jet bound for Florence.

Ribery has reportedly agreed a two-year deal worth up to €4.5 million plus bonuses.

Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern after he joined the club from French side Marseille in 2007.

He also previously played for Turkish club Galatasary and French clubs Brest and Metz.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade had confirmed last weekend their desire to sign the veteran.

“We want him and would like to have him, but we cannot give tens of millions like the Arab or Russian teams,” said Prade.

But if he wants to continue playing football at a highest level Fiorentina awaits him with open arms.”

Fiorentina finished 16th in Serie A last season and open their campaign at home against Napoli on Saturday.

The club changed ownership last June with Italian-American media magnate Rocco Commisso completing a €170m takeover.

© – AFP, 2019

