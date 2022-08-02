Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Former Italy rugby coach Franco Smith takes charge of Glasgow

Smith is to succeed Danny Wilson as head coach.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 759 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831186
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

FORMER ITALY RUGBY team boss Franco Smith is to succeed Danny Wilson as head coach of Glasgow, the Scottish club announced Tuesday.

Smith will join from the Italian Rugby Federation, where he was most recently head of high performance. He has signed a two-year contract.

The 50-year-old former South Africa international lost all 13 of his matches in charge of Italy in 2020 and 2021.

Prior to that he was head coach of Treviso from 2007 to 2013

Wilson was sacked two months ago after Glasgow suffered a humiliating 76-14 beating to Leinster in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship.

Smith, who will arrive in Scotland at the end of August, told the Warriors official website: “I have followed Glasgow for a long time, since coaching at Benetton when they joined the PRO12 in 2010, and the way they play has always appealed to me because their style is embraced by the fans.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“In coaching I always have these objectives: to play a winning brand of rugby; to have a style that is good to watch and that the fans can associate with — it is the Warrior Nation’s team, and our responsibility through the coaches and players is to represent them.

“There are also opportunities at Glasgow to contribute to the pathway for up-and-coming players, making sure we are developing creative, fit, and knowledgeable rugby players from a young age that we will bring all the way through to Scotland.

“I am looking forward to joining the club and getting to know the coaching staff and players as we begin working together.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie