BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 27 February 2021
Advertisement

'In seven to eight years this team will be competitive with everyone'

Italy head coach Franco Smith was speaking after their Six Nations defeat to Ireland today.

By AFP Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 9:56 PM
49 minutes ago 2,397 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5367890
Italy players despondent after losing to Ireland.
Image: PA
Italy players despondent after losing to Ireland.
Italy players despondent after losing to Ireland.
Image: PA

COACH FRANCO SMITH predicted it could take eight years for the young Italy side he is building to be able to compete at the highest level in rugby.

The Azzurri fell to their 30th consecutive defeat in the Six Nations with a punishing 48-10 loss to an improved Ireland in Rome today. Ireland scored six tries in the Stadio Olimpico for their first win in three matches this campaign.

All Italy’s points came in the first half, with a Johan Meyer try sparking hope before the break with Paolo Garbisi scoring an opening penalty and hitting a conversion.

“We all have to support these guys, because in seven to eight years this team will be competitive with everyone,” said Smith, who took over after Conor O’Shea left following the 2019 World Cup. “Before walking we will have to crawl.”

The days are long gone when Italy beat Ireland twice in the one year, back in 1997, first in Dublin against a side that included O’Shea and in Bologna.

In between, Italy also got a win over France in Grenoble. Italy went on to join the extended Five Nations in 2000, but have taken the ‘wooden spoon’ 15 times since.

Despite not winning in the tournament in six years since beating Scotland at Murrayfield, Smith believes Italy are on the right track by nurturing young talent, praising the performance of 20-year-old pair Garbisi and Jacopo Trulla.

“Garbisi is growing from game to game, as well as Trulla,” continued Smith. “Unfortunately for now we are not on a par with Ireland.”

rugby-six-nations-match-2021-guinness-six-nations-rugby-italy-vs-ireland-rome-italy Italy head coach Franco Smith. Source: Luigi Mariani

Carlo Canna, 28, is Italy’s most experienced player, the fly-half earning his 50th cap against the Irish.

South African Smith, 48, added: “But you have to give credit to Ireland, who were under pressure after two defeats and came to Rome with great determination. For now they are better than us, even if we are doing everything to become like Ireland. ”

The Azzurri have conceded 139 points in their past three matches, largely down to a porous defence. Their last win in Rome was in 2013.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We are a young team that needs to grow,” added captain Luca Bigi, 29. “We’re frustrated but growth also passes through these games.

“We are attacked from all sides, but as a captain I can say that the heart and spirit have always been there.” 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie