BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 26 October 2020
Advertisement

Former TV presenter and Grandstand host Frank Bough dies aged 87

The broadcaster was part of the BBC’s commentary team for England’s World Cup win in 1966.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,195 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5245158
Frank Bough [file photo].
Image: S&G
Frank Bough [file photo].
Frank Bough [file photo].
Image: S&G

Former TV presenter and Grandstand host Frank Bough has died at the age of 87, the BBC has reported.

He was part of the BBC’s commentary team for England’s World Cup win in 1966 and went on to front the flagship sports programme for 15 years – preceded by David Coleman and handing over to Des Lynam in 1983.

A family friend told the broadcaster that the presenter died on Wednesday in a care home.

Bough was one of the best-known TV hosts in the 1970s and 1980s, and was part of the launch of the BBC’s Breakfast TV show in 1983.

His career with the corporation ended in 1988 when he was sacked over a scandal.

Bough later spoke of his regret over the incident and said his behaviour had been “exceedingly stupid”.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Frank excelled as a live presenter with the BBC for many years and we are very sorry to hear of his passing.

“We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tributes to Bough were posted online by fellow BBC journalists and other broadcasters.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Frank Bough, Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

“His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie