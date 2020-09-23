BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 23 September 2020
De Boer appointed Netherlands boss after being sacked by MLS club

The former Atlanta United manager succeeds Ronald Koeman as Dutch national team boss.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,491 Views 2 Comments
Newly-appointed Netherlands manager Frank de Boer.
Image: Rich Von Biberstein
Image: Rich Von Biberstein

FRANK DE BOER is the new manager of the Dutch national team.

The ex-Rangers defender has been appointed to the Netherlands job as successor to Ronald Koeman, who recently departed to take charge of Barcelona. 

“The 50-year-old former international will be at the helm of the Oranje until the World Cup in 2022,” the KNVB said in a statement.

It’s a swift return to management for De Boer. He was sacked as manager of Major League Soccer club Atlanta United in July following a poor run of results.

De Boer, who won 112 senior caps for the Netherlands during his playing career, was an assistant to Bert van Marwijk when the Dutch lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final.

His own managerial career began at Ajax, who he guided to four consecutive Eredivisie titles. Unsuccessful spells with Inter Milan and Crystal Palace were to follow, before he spent 18 months at the helm of Atlanta United.

De Boer’s tenure will begin with a friendly against Mexico next month.

