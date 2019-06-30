This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City appoint Kelleher as first team manager, Cotter to retain head coach role

The 2017 Premier Division winners today confirmed their management structure for 2019.

By Cian Roche Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4703806
Frank Kelleher (left) and Cork City interim boss, John Cotter.
CORK CITY HAVE appointed Cobh Ramblers academy manager Frank Kelleher as their new first team manager, with current interim boss John Cotter set to retain his role as first team head coach.

The Munster side today made the announcement while confirming their management structure for 2019.

Kelleher, a pro licence holder, is a former Cork player and was manager of the Cork City women’s team that won the FAI Senior Cup in 2017.

“It’s great to be back wearing the badge again,” he said.

“I’m a Cork City supporter, this is my club and I’m delighted to play a part for the rest of the season. It’s an honour and a job I will not be taking lightly.

John and the rest of the staff are working really hard and doing a good job – it will take me a few weeks to get into the swing of things, but I hope we can all drive on now and have an exciting second half of the season.”

DC_FK_JC (L-R): Declan Carey, Frank Kelleher and John Cotter.

Alan Bennett also keeps his role as assistant head coach.

“I know Frank for a number of years and it’s brilliant to have him as part of the staff,” Cotter said of the appointment.

He’ll start to be involved leading up to the game against Bohs and we’re all looking forward to getting the heads down now and pushing on the for the rest of the season in the league, Europe and FAI Cup.”

Kelleher will join the squad after this week’s clash with Finn Harps.

Cork continue rebuild after a poor start to the season which saw John Caulfield leave his position in May.

They come off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Derry City on Friday night and will need to see of Declan Divine’s men as well as Bohemians, St Pat’s and Sligo Rovers in the unlikely quest for European football next season.

