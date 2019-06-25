This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Frank Lampard on brink of becoming Chelsea manager

Derby County have granted permission for the London club to strike a deal with their manager.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 12:23 PM
35 minutes ago 3,439 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4696754
Frank Lampard.
Image: Tim Goode
Frank Lampard.
Frank Lampard.
Image: Tim Goode

FRANK LAMPARD IS on the verge of becoming Chelsea manager, as his current employers Derby County have allowed him speak with the London club about their vacant post. 

Lampard has been touted for the position for weeks, and speculation has intensified after Chelsea allowed Maurizio Sarri leave for Juventus. 

In a brief statement, Derby confirmed that Chelsea have made an official approach for Lampard. 

“Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge”, the statement read. 

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

“The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.” 

In his first season as a manager, Lampard guided Derby to the Championship play-off final at Wembley, where they fell 2-1 to Aston Villa.

In spite of his relative managerial inexperience, he now looks set to the take charge of the club at which he made his name as a player. Lampard won every prize in the game at Chelsea, and is also the club’s record goalscorer. 

Lampard had reportedly been reticent to take the Chelsea job at first, given owner Roman Abramovich’s ruthlessness in sacking under-performing  managers.

Frank Lampard File Photo File photo of Frank Lampard as a Chelsea player. Source: John Walton

Abramovich, however, has reportedly promised Lampard two transfer windows in which to mould the team in his image.

Given that Chelsea are under a Fifa-imposed transfer ban for this window and the next – that would dictate he has been promised the job for at least two seasons. 

That remains to be seen – but if personal terms can be agreed between Lampard and Chelsea and then Derby accept a compensation fee from Chelsea, he will ascend to his dream role much earlier than anticipated. 

Derby will then be forced to find a new manager. Roy Keane’s name is likely to be mentioned, despite his links with their close rivals Nottingham Forest. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

