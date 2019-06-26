This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard to Chelsea not a done deal, says Derby owner Morris

The former Blues midfielder was given permission to speak to the club on Tuesday but Mel Morris holds out hope of keeping his manager.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 1:46 PM
14 minutes ago 186 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4698132
Derby County boss Frank Lampard
Derby County boss Frank Lampard
Derby County boss Frank Lampard

DERBY COUNTY OWNER Mel Morris is holding out hope that Frank Lampard will remain in charge of the club next season, but said it is inevitable his manager will be appointed by Chelsea at some point.

Chelsea were given permission by Derby on Tuesday to begin talks with Lampard over succeeding Juventus-bound Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old made his step into coaching with the Championship side in 2018-19 and came within one win of guiding the club to Premier League promotion.

Lampard is widely expected to take over at Stamford Bridge in the coming days, and Morris does not begrudge the Chelsea great for wanting to return to his former club.

“When Frank met me for the first time, we talked about this opportunity and even then we knew at some stage this was going to happen. We just didn’t know when,” he told talkSPORT.

We talked about that and we both probably thought it would be some way off and, let’s face it, right now it’s still not a done deal.

“Let’s be blunt, as far as I’m concerned I’m hoping this guy is going to manage us next season. I’m not giving up hope on that at the moment.

But you’d have to say at some point it will happen – whether it’s now or some point in the future. For Frank Lampard it’s a win-win. He can’t lose in this situation.”

Derby are in line to pocket a reported £4m (€4.4) in compensation from Chelsea for their manager, who won 11 major honours during a 13-year playing career in west London.

Leeds United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off - Semi Final - Second Leg - Elland Road Mel Morris celebrates victory with manager Frank Lampard (right) after Derby's play-off semi-final victory over Leeds. Source: Nick Potts

Asked if he would have blocked Lampard’s exit had it been any other club that made an approach for his services, Morris said: “I think I probably would have been more critical – ‘why make this move?’

“Let’s say it was a low-half Premier League [club] coming along, I would have said, ‘Listen, another season with us and maybe we’ll be there, maybe two seasons, whatever it takes. Building something is worth doing’.

But this is one of the top jobs in football and we have to respect that. It’s a huge decision for Chelsea – any manager decision is, it was for us last year. But I’ve got no regrets, however this works out.”

He added: “If you become obstructive in these situations it’s not going to bode well for the future.

“I have a great relationship with Frank. To me, our relationship with Frank and our relationship with Chelsea is really important, and it’s critical we maintain the integrity of that.

“I have no regrets about Frank, whether he stays or goes. If he stays, fantastic, we’ll be in better shape next season than we were in this one for all sorts of reasons – the learning curve and the style of play being established.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie