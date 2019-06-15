This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He is definitely the right man' - Di Matteo backs Lampard for Chelsea job

Frank Lampard has only completed one season in management but Roberto Di Matteo says he deserves a chance to lead ex-club Chelsea.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 2:14 PM
FORMER CHELSEA BOSS Roberto Di Matteo has described Frank Lampard as a “great fit” to replace Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Sarri is reportedly close to leaving Chelsea after less than 12 months at the club amid suggestions he has been enticed back to Serie A by Italian champions Juventus.

Fan favourite Lampard has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Sarri following a positive first campaign in management with Championship side Derby County, which ended with defeat to Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Some have questioned the 40-year-old’s lack of managerial experience, but Di Matteo believes his old team should take a gamble by appointing their former midfielder.

Speaking at the Costa Smeralda Invitational, Di Matteo said: “He’s definitely the right man. He’s got personality. I followed Derby last year and his team plays very good football. He’s got all the experience in the world. 

“It’s a great fit. Whether it’s right now or not, only time can tell that. You can say it is too early but you have to give people a chance. Frank has got all the tools and I think he will make a lot of people happy if he was the next manager.”

Di Matteo, who lifted the Champions League and FA Cup with Chelsea in 2012 during his eight months in charge, is not surprised Sarri is moving on.

The ex-Napoli boss won the Europa League in his debut campaign with the London side and guided them to a third-place finish in the Premier League, but he never truly won over supporters with his style of play.

“That’s what the industry is like,” Di Matteo said. “People are always moving. I’m not entirely sure what the details are but it looks like he wants to go back to Italy and he has probably had a good offer from Juventus – one of the biggest clubs in Italy and Europe. 

“But Chelsea will find a suitable manager to lead the team.”

