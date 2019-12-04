FRANK LAMPARD HAS challenged Tammy Abraham to prove he has the hunger for long-term success after the Chelsea striker’s influential display inspired a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Lampard’s side ended a run of two successive Premier League defeats thanks to the latest heroics from emerging England duo Abraham and Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham put Chelsea ahead in the first half against the team the 22-year-old striker helped win promotion from the Championship last season.

Chelsea remain fourth, six points ahead of fifth-placed Wolves, as they chase a Champions League berth in Lampard’s impressive first season in charge.

Abraham scored 26 goals in 40 appearances on loan at Villa and, his confidence sky-high after that success, he has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Chelsea.

His 12th goal in all competitions for Chelsea this term includes 11 in 14 league appearances and Blues boss Lampard expects him to maintain the speed of his development.

“Tammy is near the top of the goal-scoring charts, stretches defences, starts our press and he’s growing as a personality in the dressing room,” Lampard said.

“When he comes out of the team he’s a player you miss. He’s a hungry boy.

“I wouldn’t set him a (goal) target. All you would say is every game can you score and can you be hungry for the team? At the moment he is doing it.”

- © AFP 2019