Russell begins to put own stamp on Sligo with signing of Estonia international Frank Liivak

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE bolstered their ranks with the signing of Estonia international Frank Liivak from Levadia Tallinn.

The attacking midfielder is new boss John Russell’s first signing at the Showgrounds and he will be eligible from 1 July when the summer transfer window opens.

Liivak has earned 24 senior caps for his country since making his debut in 2014 and the Bit O’Red are hoping he will be available for selection for their next home game on 2 July against Shelbourne.

The player was due to be part of Levadia’s Champions League qualifier against Vikingur Reykjavik last night but with his move imminent, he was left out of the match day squad and will now be eligible for Sligo’s upcoming Europa Conference League qualifier with Bala Town.

Liivak made 17 appearances in the Estonian Premier League so far this season, helping Levadia to second position, level on points with city rivals Flora Tallinn, whom the midfielder spent three seasons with previously, scoring 27 goals in 91 appearances.

“I am delighted we have secured the signing of Frank. He is an Estonian International player who will bring a lot of quality and experience to our group. He has played in some big games for his country and has won numerous honours during his time in the Estonian League,” Russell said.

“Frank is an exciting player who can operate in a few positions. He comes to us at a really good stage of his career. I know from my conversations with him that he is excited by this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with him. I want to attract top players to Sligo Rovers, and I think the fans will enjoy watching Frank.”

Liivak added: “I am really excited to become a part of the Sligo Rovers family. I’m looking forward to making my first steps in front of the fans in The Showgrounds and help the team to achieve great things.”