Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 22 June 2022
Advertisement

Russell begins to put own stamp on Sligo with signing of Estonia international Frank Liivak

The midfielder has 24 senior caps for his country and the Bit O’Red are hoping he will be available for selection for their next home game against Shelbourne.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 10:24 AM
39 minutes ago 434 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5796664
Estonian international Frank Liivak has signed for Sligo Rovers.
Image: Sligo Rovers via Sligo Rovers
Estonian international Frank Liivak has signed for Sligo Rovers.
Estonian international Frank Liivak has signed for Sligo Rovers.
Image: Sligo Rovers via Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE bolstered their ranks with the signing of Estonia international Frank Liivak from Levadia Tallinn.

The attacking midfielder is new boss John Russell’s first signing at the Showgrounds and he will be eligible from 1 July when the summer transfer window opens.

Liivak has earned 24 senior caps for his country since making his debut in 2014 and the Bit O’Red are hoping he will be available for selection for their next home game on 2 July against Shelbourne.

The player was due to be part of Levadia’s Champions League qualifier against Vikingur Reykjavik last night but with his move imminent, he was left out of the match day squad and will now be eligible for Sligo’s upcoming Europa Conference League qualifier with Bala Town.

Liivak made 17 appearances in the Estonian Premier League so far this season, helping Levadia to second position, level on points with city rivals Flora Tallinn, whom the midfielder spent three seasons with previously, scoring 27 goals in 91 appearances.

“I am delighted we have secured the signing of Frank. He is an Estonian International player who will bring a lot of quality and experience to our group. He has played in some big games for his country and has won numerous honours during his time in the Estonian League,” Russell said.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Frank is an exciting player who can operate in a few positions. He comes to us at a really good stage of his career. I know from my conversations with him that he is excited by this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with him. I want to attract top players to Sligo Rovers, and I think the fans will enjoy watching Frank.”

Liivak added: “I am really excited to become a part of the Sligo Rovers family. I’m looking forward to making my first steps in front of the fans in The Showgrounds and help the team to achieve great things.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie