Mike Egerton/PA Frankie Dettori is set to miss the Newmarket July meeting.
# Whip Bans
Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy set to miss July Cup after picking up Royal Ascot whip bans
Dettori was found to have gone one over the limit of six strikes in ride aboard Inspiral.
53 minutes ago

FRANKIE DETTORI’S HOPES winning the one particular race missing from his CV before he retires appear to be over after he was handed an eight-day whip ban for his ride on Inspiral at Royal Ascot.

The Darley July Cup, at his home course of Newmarket, is the one domestic Group One to have eluded the 52-year-old, who will retire at the end of 2023.

He was hoping to have a final crack at it aboard Ralph Beckett’s dual Group One winner Kinross, but was found by the British Horseracing Authority’s Whip Review Committee to have used his whip seven times in the Queen Anne Stakes on John and Thady Gosden’s filly when second to Triple Time.

That is one over the allotted number of six on the Flat, which triggers a four-day ban – and as the race is a Group One that penalty is doubled. His dates of suspension for his whip ban are 13-15 and 17-21 July.

Another high-profile absentee from the July course will be Oisin Murphy, who also went over the permitted level by one in his use of the whip aboard Valiant King, who finished runner-up in the King George V Stakes. As that is a Class 2 race, the four-day penalty is also doubled to eight. He will be out of action on 11-15 and 17-19 July 11-15.

Press Association
