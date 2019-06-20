This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dettori completes Royal Ascot four-timer on Stradivarius in Gold Cup

The Italian jockey guided Stradivarius to back-to-back Gold Cup victories.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 836 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4691099
Dettori celebrates his Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot.
Dettori celebrates his Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot.
Dettori celebrates his Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot.

STRADIVARIUS RIDDEN BY Frankie Dettori has become the first horse to win successive Ascot Gold Cups since Yeats won his fourth in 2009.

Dettori, who won four races during Thursday’s card at the Berkshire track, had him in perfect position throughout the race.

Once the 48-year-old Italian extracted him from a little bit of trouble in the finishing straight and hit the front there seemed little danger to the John Gosden-trained star stayer.

Dettori performed his trademark flying dismount before modestly praising the horse.

“What a horse, he got me out of trouble,” said Dettori.

Gosden, who had got off the mark for the week earlier when Dettori rode Star Catcher to victory in the Ribblesdale Stakes, said both horse and rider were exceptional.

“Full marks to a remarkable horse,” said Gosden.

“He’s an athlete and he’s a charming horse to be around.

“This 48-year-old kid (Dettori) take this to another level, like a Wimbledon semi-final and final.

“He’s riding quite beautifully.”

Royal Ascot - Day Three - Ascot Racecourse Dettori with owner Bjorn Nielsen. Source: Mike Egerton

Gosden and Dettori go back a long way and it was the Cambridge graduate trainer who offered him a way back after a wayward time which included a ban for taking cocaine.

Gosden, though, said sometimes his mentor-like approach goes in one ear and out the other.

“He occasionally listens to me, but not too much.”

Both longtime pacesetter Dee Ex Bee and rank outsider Master of Reality stuck to their task but they could not find an extra gear to overhaul Stradivarius.

Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter had looked full of running coming round the bend but his challenge petered out and he finished fourth. 

Dettori had earlier entered the winner’s circle with A’Ali in the Norfolk Stakes before doing the same in the Hampton Court Stakes on Sangarius and Ribblesdale Stakes with Star Catcher. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie