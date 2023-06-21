Frankie Dettori not ruling out appeal against nine-day suspension

FRANKIE DETTORI HAS yet to decide whether he will appeal a nine-day ban he picked up on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The 52-year-old was adjudged by the stewards to have caused interference shortly after the start on Saga in the Wolferton Stakes on Tuesday.

Owned by the King and Queen, Saga went on to finish fifth with the ban compounding a frustrating afternoon for Dettori, who filled the runner-up spot on three occasions.

The suspension is due to run from 4-12 July, meaning he will be unable to ride likely favourite Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on 8 July.

He would, though, be free to ride at Newmarket’s July Festival as he chases one of the few remaining Group One gaps on his CV, the July Cup.

“I’ve got to consult my legal team and we’ll decide whether I’m going to appeal or not,” Dettori told ITV’s The Opening Show.

“I’m glad that nobody got hurt. It’s one of those things, the bend comes very quickly after the start and it can get very congested at that point in the race, but I haven’t had chance to go through it properly yet.

“I’ll talk to my lawyers today.”