This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Frankie Dettori's class is crystal clear in fine Royal Ascot double

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Oisin Murphy bounced back from being prevented from riding on Sunday.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 7:13 PM
12 minutes ago 192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4689702
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes with Crystal Ocean.
Image: Mike Egerton
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes with Crystal Ocean.
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes with Crystal Ocean.
Image: Mike Egerton

FRANKIE DETTORI CAN never be kept quiet for long and the irrepressible Italian jockey duly struck twice at Royal Ascot on Wednesday after drawing a blank on the first day.

The 48-year-old took his Royal Ascot total to 62 in winning the feature race of the day the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Crystal Ocean and the 18/1 outsider Raffle Prize in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Dettori had to work hard pumping away on Crystal Ocean down the finishing straight to repel the favourite Magical for the colt’s first Group One.

Magical’s rider Ryan Moore’s cause was not helped by the meandering course the filly took in the driving rain but the Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean fully deserved his first success at the top level.    

Dettori produced his trademark flying dismount as Barbados-born Stoute extended his overall trainers record at the meeting to an astonishing 80 winners.

“He’s a heavyweight of the sport, never runs a bad race,” Dettori said.

“He was full of running and I felt it was going to take a good one to get past me.”

Stoute recovered after being bear-hugged by Dettori to praise on the winner.  

He is a high-class horse and I’m delighted to win a Group One now, he deserves that,” said the 73-year-old.

“He is a fine horse, a special horse.”

Moore was far from despondent.

“Magical ran a cracker. The ground got bad, but she ran well,” said Moore.   

Dettori had produced a similarly tenacious ride when he struck in the first race on Raffle Prize.

Dettori snapped at the heels of American pace setter Kimari and eventually wore her down to get the Mark Johnston-trained runner’s nose in front on the line and deny American trainer Wesley Ward a fourth win in the race.

Dettori had won the 2016 Queen Mary on Lady Aurelia, who was trained by Ward.

When I saw Wesley’s horse upsides, I thought, oh my God, he’s a good friend of mine, if I beat him, he will go crazy!” said Dettori.

Johnston — whose trademark tartan waistcoat brightened up the gloom — eulogised about Dettori.

“No disrespect to Lester Piggott (who rode a record 116 Royal Ascot winners), but is Frankie Dettori not the greatest jockey?” said the Scotsman.  

Ward, who has had 10 winners at Royal Ascot, took defeat philosophically.

“If I hadn’t had the success I have had in the past with being in the winner’s enclosure here, I’d be elated,” he said.

- ‘Needed it today’ -

Oisin Murphy bounced back from being prevented from riding on Sunday due to a failed breath test to drive home the Andrew Balding-trained Dashing Willoughby in the Queen’s Vase.

The 23-year-old Irishman — who is leading the jockey’s championship — punched the air in delight after crossing the line and pumped his fists as he entered the winners enclosure.

“It is always important at Royal Ascot to get your first winner on the board, but I felt I especially needed it today,” said Murphy.

Danny Tudhope may not be as fashionable a jockey as Dettori or Murphy but he is not doing too shabbily given it is an occupation he took up on the advice of a careers advisor.

The 33-year-old Scotsman is enjoying a purple patch at Ascot landing his third winner of the meeting getting the better of Dettori in a no holds barred duel before prevailing on Move Swiftly in the Group Two The Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Tudhope, who recently reached the 1000 winners landmark, will be off to the less glamorous venue of Ripon in Yorkshire on Thursday.

I could not have imagined riding three winners at the start of the week but we are having a great week and I am riding for good people,” he said.

“I could not do it without them.”

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie