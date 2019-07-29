This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Edgar insists he's 'not going anywhere' after title fight defeat to Holloway

The 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision loss to the Hawaiian on Saturday night.

By Cian Roche Monday 29 Jul 2019, 1:23 PM
Source: MMAFightingonSBN/YouTube

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT FRANKIE Edgar insists he’s “not going anywhere” after his unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway on Saturday night in Edmonton.

The 37-year-old was subjected to a striking clinic by 145lbs kingpin, taking his number title defences to four and extending his winning streak in the division to 14 fights.

Speaking to reporters after the fight, Edgar admitted despite the disappointing result, he is set to continue his career with the UFC.

“I thought I did well,” he said. “I did the best I could. Hats off to Max. He was able to keep the tide going in certain rounds.

“I thought I was doing well. He was able to flip the tide here and there. 

I thought I won a couple (rounds). It’s tough to say when I’m in there. I guess I’ve got to watch the fight, but it doesn’t really matter.

“My team thought I won a couple (rounds), too. But it doesn’t matter whether I won (rounds) or not. It wasn’t enough.

I’m heartbroken, man. It’s tough when you really want something that bad and can’t get it. I’ve been close so many times before.”

Asked what would be the next course of action from this point, he said: “I don’t know yet. I’m not going anywhere.”

The defeat leaves him 0-5 in last five title fights, while his record outside of title fights in the featherweight division is 8-1.

Edgar lost his UFC lightweight crown in 2012 after a unanimous decision loss to Benson Henderson and went on lost the rematch six months later.

The defeats sparked his move to featherweight, but title fight losses to Jose Aldo (2) and Holloway have cut short his journey back to UFC glory.

