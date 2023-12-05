Drogheda United swoop for 22-goal Athlone Town striker Pierrot

DROGHEDA UNITED BOSS Kevin Doherty expects striker Frantz Pierrot to be a “vital part” of the Drogs’ squad next season.

The Haitian goalscorer was unveiled by Drogheda on Tuesday evening after completing his move from Athlone Town.

Advertisement

Pierrot, 24, scored 20 goals in the League of Ireland First Division last season, finishing third in the goalscoring charts.

And he bagged another two in the play-offs to take his season’s total to an impressive 22 in 36 games.

“I’m delighted to have Frantz at the club,” Doherty said.

“He had an excellent season with Athlone last year and with all his attributes, I think he will kick on. He is going to be a vital part of our team next year.

“I am also excited by his reaction to joining Drogheda and getting going. He is going to fit in well with the group. I can’t wait to start working with him.”