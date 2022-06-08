Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fraser Forster to join Tottenham on free transfer from Southampton

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a contract until 2024.

Image: PA
TOTTENHAM HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Southampton.

The 34-year-old will join Spurs on a two-year contract on July 1 following the expiration of his Saints deal.

He is expected to provide back-up for Hugo Lloris in north London and most likely to play in the domestic cup competitions.

Forster made 162 appearances over an eight-year spell at St Mary’s, including 24 outings in all competitions last season.

He has been capped six times by his country, with his most recent call-up coming in March.

Forster travelled to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was also part of the Three Lions squad for Euro 2016.

Having begun his career with Newcastle, he spent time on loan at Stockport, Bristol Rovers and Norwich before two successful season-long stays with Celtic resulted in a permanent move to the Scottish club in 2012.

He joined Southampton two years later and, after losing his starting role on the south coast, returned to Celtic Park for the 2019-20 campaign before later returning to favour under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is determined to continue “building for the future” as Burton manager despite interest from Barnsley.

The Brewers boss led the club to a 16th-placed finish in Sky Bet League One last season and had been in discussions with South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley regarding their managerial vacancy.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson had given the Tykes permission to speak to Hasselbaink, but the Dutchman has now confirmed that he will be staying at the Pirelli Stadium.

