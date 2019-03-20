Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47

SKY SPORTS NEWS presenter Fraser Robertson has died at the age of 47.

The Scottish journalist is remembered fondly for his coverage of Republic of Ireland international games throughout recent years.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who’s tenure in charge of the national team Robertson covered, paid tribute on Wednesday.

“It’s very sad. I really feel for his family,” McCarthy said.

“He was a great lad, I used to laugh with him because he used to always end his reports with that ‘Sky Sports News’ line. I always repeated it to him any time I saw him.

“Its just very, very sad and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Gutted we have lost Fraser Robertson at such a young age. A journalist with integrity, enthusiasm and who cared passionately about @SkySportsNews. Rest in peace, Fraser, you were an inspiration.

Former Sky Sports presenter David Tanner also remembered his friend on Wednesday, saying: “I’m heartbroken that Fraser Robertson, my oldest pal in journalism, has died.

“We met at Napier Uni as kids and grew up together at STV & Sky. He’s always been there, always wearing that big grin.

“A fine journalist with an eye for a story, never happier than when offering help to teammates: generously sharing his time, vast knowledge and ideas.

“Fraz loved sport and TV, working in both gave him structure in life, especially after his comeback from major illness.

“We’ve lost a lovely man. I can’t believe he’s gone and I’m so terribly sad for his family.”

Former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given, who represented the national team between 1996 and 2016 also paid his respects.

“Sorry to hear the news of the passing of Fraser Robertson,” Given tweeted.

“Did lots of interviews with him over the years (Great man). Way to young to pass, thoughts and prayers with his family and friends.”

David Jones, who currently presents with the network, added: “So sad to have lost Fraser Robertson so young.

“A journalist always committed to the cause, digging and eager to get the stories. Full of energy off camera too and on the golf course. Thoughts with his family at a terrible time.”

