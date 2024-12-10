Frawley ruled out for Leinster's tie with Clermont, Lowe and Keenan also out

CIARÁN FRAWLEY HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, [KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1].

Frawley was withdrawn at half-time of last Sunday’s 35-12 win over Bristol at Ashton Gate, with Jordie Barrett coming on for his debut, contributing a try.

A back injury forced Frawley off and Leinster have today confirmed he is still unavailable for this weekend’s game.

James Lowe (calf injury) and Hugo Keenan (wrist injury) continue to be marked absent, with neither featuring last Sunday. Lowe is ‘due for further assessment’, while Keenan is ‘unavailable for the next few weeks’.

After this Round 2 game, Leinster will finish the year with two inter-pro URC derbies as they host Connacht on Saturday 21 December and then travel to play Munster on Friday 27 December.

There are no further injury updates on Leinster’s Dan Sheehan, Rob Russell, Will Connors, Jamie Osborne and Tadhg Furlong.