Frawley returns for Leinster's clash with Ospreys but Kelleher and O'Brien out

VERSATILE LEINSTER BACK Ciaran Frawley is set to be available for selection for his side’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ospreys.

The 23-year-old was named to start at centre in the win over Glasgow Warriors last month, before a shoulder injury sustained in the warm-up forced him to withdraw.

However, Frawley is due to train ahead of Friday night’s outing at the RDS, where Leo Cullen’s men will play their last game before the Grand Final against Munster.

Neither Cian Kelleher nor Jimmy O’Brien will play for Leinster on Friday after they both sustained hamstring injuries in the weekend win against Zebre. The province haven’t issued a timeline for the return of either player.

David Hawkshaw will be sidelined for “a number of weeks”, having undergone a procedure to address the ankle injury he picked up against Glasgow.

Luke McGrath is a doubt for the Ospreys game as he follows the return-to-play protocols after being withdrawn during the clash with Zebre for a head injury assessment.

Sean Cronin, who’s nursing a back problem, will be assessed further over the coming days after he took a limited part in training last week. Vakh Abdaladze hopes to increase his involvement in training this week as he also continues his recovery from a back injury.

There are no fresh updates on the injuries to Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussive symptoms), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).