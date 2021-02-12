BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 February 2021
'Billy is mentally strong - he won't sulk and let the armchair critics get to him'

Freddie Burns has supportive words for younger brother Billy.

By Garry Doyle Friday 12 Feb 2021, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,643 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5352593
Billy Burns is consoled by James Lowe.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Billy Burns is consoled by James Lowe.
Billy Burns is consoled by James Lowe.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FREDDIE BURNS HAS backed his younger brother, Billy, to recover from last weekend’s disaster in Cardiff.

In the aftermath of Burns junior missing touch with the final play of the game, criticism followed. Freddie, however, is unworried by the long-term impact the error will have on his sibling’s career.

“Bill is fine and I know he is just focused on this weekend and getting out there and continuing the form he has been in for Ulster and for Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup,” said Burns senior in an interview with Off The Ball.

If there is one thing I will say about Bill, it is that he is mentally very strong. Like I said, he put his balls on the line to go for the five-metre line. Sometimes it does not go for you. It is a test of character and he has taken a lot of stick for it.

“Some of it is alright, some of it is over the line. But Bill is a good lad and he will bounce back. It will be a great occasion for him this weekend if he gets on the pitch and gets a chance to silence the critics.”

Billy Burns (left) with brother, Freddie. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

That opportunity should come on Sunday when Ireland play France. Coach Andy Farrell names his team later this morning.

“The only way you get good at silencing critics is when you are in the middle of things,” said Freddie. “Since he has been over at Ulster, his form has been on an upward trajectory. 

“You don’t see these things (mistakes) coming. They have a horrible way of sneaking up on you, especially when you are a fly-half and you take goal-kicking duties.

You definitely learn from being in it, in the middle of big games. What else can you do? Sit there and sulk and let the armchair critics, who have fish and chips running down their face, get to you? Or do you crack on and realise you are the one playing in the Ireland shirt and doing a job for your country?

“The thing with being a 10, a goalkicker, you are always going to take the flak if something goes wrong. One thing I will say for the kid is that I salute the balls on him for going to the five-metre.

“Because if he puts that ball 10, 15 metres out, he will probably be criticised for not going for the five.

“It just did not work. But that is that. It is one error. You move on.”

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

