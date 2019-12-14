This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ljungberg hints at hope for quick end to Arsenal coaching uncertainty

Ahead of the clash with Manchester City, Freddie Ljungberg said it was “not so easy” to coach Arsenal without his own backroom team.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 9:23 AM
https://the42.ie/4933480
Arsenal's interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.
FREDDIE LJUNGBERG ADMITTED he cannot spend “months and months” as Arsenal’s interim head coach without adequate support staff.

The Swede will oversee a fifth match when the Gunners host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery on November 29 and though they have reportedly been receptive to the idea of Ljungberg seeing out the season, he has not been allowed to strengthen the coaching team.

Academy manager Per Mertesacker continues to serve as a makeshift assistant.

“The club have said I have to wait until they make a decision, so yeah, I can’t do anything at the moment,” Ljungberg said.

“I have Per but, at the same time, he is academy manager. But he is helping me with coaching. The club has said when they make a decision that’s it, or I am obviously leaving, or maybe then we can do something with the staff.

“But it is up to the club.”

Links to Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti have thus far come to nothing as Arsenal delay the appointment of a full-time replacement for Emery.

Asked if a quick decision would be best, Ljungberg said: “It’s far from me to say.

“If you look at the person who was here before, he had a lot of staff and maybe I don’t have so many. So if you keep on going like that for months and months, it’s not so easy. But that’s totally up to the club.”

“I haven’t got any indications of if I’m here or not,” he continued.

“What I’ve said to the bosses and the club is I will do everything in my power to do as well as I can for this club and the players.

“Then obviously it is up to them to make a decision. I try not to put any emotions into that. It’s totally business and up to them.”

