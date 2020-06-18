Here is a list of the free-to-air Premier League games coming to Ireland in July

THERE WILL BE eight Premier League matches screened on free-to-air TV in Ireland in the first two weeks of July.
Sky Sports announced their latest TV schedule for the first two weeks of next month, with Irish football fans set to get a glimpse of seven games on Sky Pick, their free-to-air channel. In addition, BBC have the rights to show Southampton’s home game against Manchester City on 5 July.
The list of free-to-air games on Sky Pick are:
1 July: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
4 July: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
5 July: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
7 July: Watford vs Norwich – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
12 July: Wolves vs Everton – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
12 July: Bournemouth vs Leicester – 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
13 July: Man Utd vs Southampton – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
In total, Sky Sports will show 21 games in the first fortnight of July – on top of the 20 they already plan to show between now and the end of this month.
The Arsenal/Tottenham derby – fixed for 12 July – is one of two major games they have lined up, as well as 2 July clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.
Here are the fixtures that have been announced for live TV coverage next month.
SKY SPORTS
July 1: Everton vs Leicester – 6pm, Sky Sports
July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports
July 2: Man City vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports
July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal – 5.30pm, Sky Sports
July 4: Chelsea vs Watford – 8pm, Sky Sports
July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham – 2pm, Sky Sports
July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa – 4.30pm, Sky Sports
July 6: Tottenham vs Everton – 8pm, Sky Sports
July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea – 6pm, Sky Sports
July 7: Watford vs Norwich – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester – 8.15pm, Sky Sports
July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves – 6pm, Sky Sports
July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports
July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd – 8.15pm, Sky Sports
July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea – 5.30pm, Sky Sports
July 11: Brighton vs Man City – 8pm, Sky Sports
July 12: Wolves vs Everton – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace – 2pm, Sky Sports
July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal – 4.30pm, Sky Sports
July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester – 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
BT SPORT
July 4: Norwich vs Brighton – 12.30pm
July 4: Manchester United vs Bournemouth – 3pm
July 8: Manchester City vs Newcastle – 6pm
July 8: West Ham vs Burnley – 6pm
July 11: Norwich City vs West Ham – 12.30pm
July 11: Liverpool vs Burnley – 3pm
BBC
July 5: Southampton vs Manchester City – 7pm
