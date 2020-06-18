Here is a list of the free-to-air Premier League games coming to Ireland in July

THERE WILL BE eight Premier League matches screened on free-to-air TV in Ireland in the first two weeks of July.

Sky Sports announced their latest TV schedule for the first two weeks of next month, with Irish football fans set to get a glimpse of seven games on Sky Pick, their free-to-air channel. In addition, BBC have the rights to show Southampton’s home game against Manchester City on 5 July.

The list of free-to-air games on Sky Pick are:

1 July: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

4 July: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

5 July: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

7 July: Watford vs Norwich – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

12 July: Wolves vs Everton – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

12 July: Bournemouth vs Leicester – 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

13 July: Man Utd vs Southampton – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

In total, Sky Sports will show 21 games in the first fortnight of July – on top of the 20 they already plan to show between now and the end of this month.

The Arsenal/Tottenham derby – fixed for 12 July – is one of two major games they have lined up, as well as 2 July clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here are the fixtures that have been announced for live TV coverage next month.

SKY SPORTS

July 1: Everton vs Leicester – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 2: Man City vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal – 5.30pm, Sky Sports

July 4: Chelsea vs Watford – 8pm, Sky Sports

July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham – 2pm, Sky Sports

July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa – 4.30pm, Sky Sports

July 6: Tottenham vs Everton – 8pm, Sky Sports

July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 7: Watford vs Norwich – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd – 8.15pm, Sky Sports