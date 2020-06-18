This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here is a list of the free-to-air Premier League games coming to Ireland in July

Sky Sports to screen seven games on their free-to-air channel in first two weeks of July.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 11:49 AM
17 minutes ago 507 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5126466
Sky's Jamie Redknapp reports from last night's game at Villa Park.
Image: Shaun Botterill/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Sky's Jamie Redknapp reports from last night's game at Villa Park.
Sky's Jamie Redknapp reports from last night's game at Villa Park.
Image: Shaun Botterill/PA Wire/NMC Pool

THERE WILL BE eight Premier League matches screened on free-to-air TV in Ireland in the first two weeks of July.

Sky Sports announced their latest TV schedule for the first two weeks of next month, with Irish football fans set to get a glimpse of seven games on Sky Pick, their free-to-air channel. In addition, BBC have the rights to show Southampton’s home game against Manchester City on 5 July.

The list of free-to-air games on Sky Pick are:

1 July: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

4 July: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

5 July: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

7 July: Watford vs Norwich – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

12 July: Wolves vs Everton – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

12 July: Bournemouth vs Leicester – 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

13 July: Man Utd vs Southampton – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

In total, Sky Sports will show 21 games in the first fortnight of July – on top of the 20 they already plan to show between now and the end of this month.

The Arsenal/Tottenham derby – fixed for 12 July – is one of two major games they have lined up, as well as 2 July clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here are the fixtures that have been announced for live TV coverage next month.

SKY SPORTS 

July 1: Everton vs Leicester – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 2: Man City vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal – 5.30pm, Sky Sports

July 4: Chelsea vs Watford – 8pm, Sky Sports

July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham – 2pm, Sky Sports

July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa – 4.30pm, Sky Sports

July 6: Tottenham vs Everton – 8pm, Sky Sports

July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 7: Watford vs Norwich – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves – 6pm, Sky Sports

July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea – 5.30pm, Sky Sports

July 11: Brighton vs Man City – 8pm, Sky Sports

July 12: Wolves vs Everton – 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace – 2pm, Sky Sports

July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal – 4.30pm, Sky Sports

July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester – 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

BT SPORT

July 4: Norwich vs Brighton – 12.30pm

July 4: Manchester United vs Bournemouth – 3pm

July 8: Manchester City vs Newcastle – 6pm

July 8: West Ham vs Burnley – 6pm

July 11: Norwich City vs West Ham – 12.30pm

July 11: Liverpool vs Burnley – 3pm 

BBC

July 5: Southampton vs Manchester City – 7pm

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie