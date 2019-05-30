This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French club Lyon jubilant after Chelsea's Europa League success

The Blues earned congratulations from the Ligue 1 outfit’s owner Jean-Michel Aulas after his side’s Champions League return was confirmed.

By AFP Thursday 30 May 2019, 12:46 AM
5 minutes ago 6 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4660669
Lyon players celebrate.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Lyon players celebrate.
Lyon players celebrate.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CHELSEA WERE NOT the only ones celebrating their victory over Arsenal in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Their 4-1 win in Baku was also great news for French club Lyon, who will now go directly into the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

While Arsenal — who finished fifth in the Premier League — needed to win the game in order to return to the Champions League after a two-year absence, Chelsea were already assured of their return to Europe’s top table.

Sarri’s side qualified by virtue of coming third in the Premier League, so the berth on offer to the winner of Europe’s secondary competition instead goes to Lyon.

The French side finished third in Ligue 1, meaning ordinarily they would be required to go through two qualifying rounds to return to the group stage of a competition in which they reached the last 16 this season.

It is the second year running in which Lyon have benefited in such a way – they also came third in Ligue 1 last season but went straight into the group stage after Atletico Madrid won last year’s Europa League and finished second in La Liga.

“Bravo to Chelsea for this beautiful victory in the Europa League thanks to N’Golo [Kante] and Olivier who gave us the happiness to participate in the group phase of the Champions League,” Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas wrote on Twitter. “Bravo and thanks to Bruno for this tremendous performance.”

Lyon have just appointed a new Brazilian management team, with former player Juninho as sporting director and Sylvinho — once of Arsenal — as coach.

- © AFP, 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie