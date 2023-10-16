French footballer asked to explain laugh during minute's silence

FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Jean-Clair Todibo has been requested by the French Football Federation (FFF) to explain why he laughed during a minute’s silence before last week’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Cameras caught the 23-year-old Nice defender laughing during the tribute to the victims of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The minute’s silence, which took place before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday, also paid tribute to a teacher killed last week in the northern French city of Arras in what the government called an Islamist terror attack.

On Monday, the FFF’s national ethics council sent a letter to Todibo to ask him to explain himself, its president Patrick Anton told AFP.

Advertisement

Todibo is in the France team squad for Tuesday’s friendly match against Scotland in Lille.

– © AFP 2023