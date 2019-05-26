This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I missed it so much' - Federer ends four-year Paris absence with victory

The 2009 champions will now meet German Oscar Otte for a place in the third round.

By AFP Sunday 26 May 2019, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,430 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4654238

ROGER FEDERER MARKED his return to Roland Garros after a four-year absence with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday and said he had “missed playing in Paris so much”.

France Tennis French Open Roger Federer made a winning return to the French Open this afternoon. Source: Michel Euler

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, will face German lucky loser Oscar Otte for a place in the third round.

The 20-time major winner hadn’t played the tournament since 2015 when he reached the quarter-finals.

However, on Sunday, it was as if the 37-year-old had never been away as he swept to victory in one hour 41 minutes on a rebuilt and packed Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was his 60th successive first round win at a Grand Slam.

“I missed it so much so thanks for the welcome,” said Federer.

I felt great playing on this court. It looks great and attractive, so congratulations to everyone involved.

“Hopefully I can play here again for my next match.”

Federer broke serve five times and fired 36 winners past 24-year-old Sonego, the world number 73 who made the quarter-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters this year after qualifying.

“Two breaks in the first set was very important for me and when I was leading 4-0 I could take more risks, be more aggressive,” said the third seed.

“I know that I can play very well on clay and I am very happy to win in straight sets.”

© – AFP 2019

