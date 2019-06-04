This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Massive upset as Sloane Stephens exits French Open to magnificent Konta

Stephens’ hopes of going one better than last year in Paris were ended by an inspired Johanna Konta.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 3:33 PM
33 minutes ago 596 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4667451
Stephens is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Stephens is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Stephens is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JOHANNA KONTA STEAMROLLED a lacklustre Sloane Stephens to storm into her first French Open semi-final on Tuesday.

Konta had never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros before last week, but she now stands two victories away from a maiden grand slam title after beating last year’s runner-up 6-1 6-4.

Stephens lost her two previous meetings with Konta this year — one of which came in Rome last month — and the 26th seed shattered the 2017 US Open champion’s hopes of winning a second grand slam.

Konta was relentless on Court Philippe-Chatrier and will face Marketa Vondrousova or Petra Martic after becoming the first British women since Jo Durie in 1983 to reach the last four in Paris.

An inspired Konta produced an exhibition of power and precision, saving the only break point she faced and losing just one point behind her serve in the second set as she blew the startled seventh seed away.

Konta’s serve got her out of trouble in the first game after Stephens forced a break point and she went from strength to strength after starting with a battling hold.

The 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist swarmed all over the American, breaking for a 3-1 lead when Stephens paid the price for an errant backhand error.

Konta consolidated and pounced on timid Stephens serves by fizzing a couple of blistering returns beyond the world number seven before a rasping forehand winner put her 5-1 up.

The hesitant Stephens looked a totally different player to the one that saw off Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round and she was broken in the first game of the second set after Konta wrapped up the first in 32 minutes. 

A sprightly Konta did not give Stephens a look-in as she marched towards the last eight, racing through her service games in a flash en route to a third major semi-final.

Stephens, who lacked power and mobility, looked like she did not know what had hit her as she charged off court after drilling a backhand just wide to crash out in an hour and 11 minutes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie