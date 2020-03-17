French Open rescheduled, Roland-Garros officials confirm

THE FRENCH OPEN has been postponed and will be played in September and October, tournament organisers have announced.

The Roland-Garros tournament will now be played from 20 September to 4 October 2020.

It was scheduled to run from 18 May to 7 June, but like many other major sporting events, has been forced into rearrangements by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

