Torrential Paris rain disrupts French Open and causes scheduling headache

No play was possible at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 4:14 PM
The scene at Roland Garros on Wednesday.
Image: ABACA
Image: ABACA

TORRENTIAL RAIN CAUSED a complete washout of quarter-final action at Roland Garros on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep amongst the biggest victims.

It is the second time since 2016 that all French Open play was cancelled and third since 2000.

The decision left world number one Djokovic and defending women’s champion Halep having to play their quarter-finals on Thursday and semi-finals on Friday if they get through.

With the women’s final set for Saturday, third seed Halep could end up playing three days in a row.

Djokovic had been due to face German fifth seed Alexander Zverev on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday as was Halep who was up against American teenager Amanda Anisimova.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, America’s Madison Keys was due to face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty before 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem clashed with Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

The first quarter-finals had been completed on Tuesday with 11-time champion Rafael Nadal setting up a Friday semi-final against old rival Roger Federer.

Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova also won Tuesday with their semi-final, originally set for Thursday, to be played on Friday.

- © AFP, 2019 

AFP

