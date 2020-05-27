Put your tennis knowledge to the test in our French Open quiz

After his victory over Dominic Thiem in last year's final, how many men's singles titles has Rafael Nadal now won? PA 10 11

12 13

Nadal has lost just twice in 95 French Open matches. Who was the first man to defeat him at the Roland Garros event? PA Stan Wawrinka Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic Robin Soderling

Can you name the court that hosts the French Open finals? PA Court Suzanne Lenglen Court Philippe Chatrier

Court Simonne Mathieu Court Mary Pierce

Ashleigh Barty is the reigning women's singles champion. From which country does she hail? PA USA South Africa

Australia Canada

With seven singles titles to her name, who is the most successful woman in French Open history? PA Chris Evert Serena Williams

Steffi Graf Justine Henin

This man won all three of his Grand Slam titles at the French Open. What's his name? PA Gaston Gaudio Gustavo Kuerten

Carlos Moya Juan Carlos Ferrero

Male or female, who is the youngest winner of a French Open singles title? PA Monica Seles Rafael Nadal

Michael Chang Martina Hingis

The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay. How often are the courts swept? PA After each game After each set

After each match When a player requests it

After six hours and 33 minutes of play, Arnaud Clement emerged victorious from the longest match in French Open history in 2004. Who did he defeat? PA John Isner Kevin Anderson

Fabrice Santoro Nicolas Mahut