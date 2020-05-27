This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Put your tennis knowledge to the test in our French Open quiz

Let’s see how much you know about the Grand Slam tournament that was due to begin this week.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 May 2020, 7:23 AM
13 minutes ago 111 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5107874

After his victory over Dominic Thiem in last year's final, how many men's singles titles has Rafael Nadal now won?
PA
10
11

12
13
Nadal has lost just twice in 95 French Open matches. Who was the first man to defeat him at the Roland Garros event?
PA
Stan Wawrinka
Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic
Robin Soderling
Can you name the court that hosts the French Open finals?
PA
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Court Philippe Chatrier

Court Simonne Mathieu
Court Mary Pierce
Ashleigh Barty is the reigning women's singles champion. From which country does she hail?
PA
USA
South Africa

Australia
Canada
With seven singles titles to her name, who is the most successful woman in French Open history?
PA
Chris Evert
Serena Williams

Steffi Graf
Justine Henin
This man won all three of his Grand Slam titles at the French Open. What's his name?
PA
Gaston Gaudio
Gustavo Kuerten

Carlos Moya
Juan Carlos Ferrero
Male or female, who is the youngest winner of a French Open singles title?
PA
Monica Seles
Rafael Nadal

Michael Chang
Martina Hingis
The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay. How often are the courts swept?
PA
After each game
After each set

After each match
When a player requests it
After six hours and 33 minutes of play, Arnaud Clement emerged victorious from the longest match in French Open history in 2004. Who did he defeat?
PA
John Isner
Kevin Anderson

Fabrice Santoro
Nicolas Mahut
Serena Williams last reached the final in 2016 but lost to this woman. Can you name her?
PA
Jelena Ostapenko
Francesca Schiavone

Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza
Answer all the questions to see your result!
INPHO
You scored out of !
Bjorn Borg
You're one of the greats of this game.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Mark Philippoussis
You can be proud of your efforts even though the big prize eluded you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Larry David
Stick to the golf, Larry.
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie