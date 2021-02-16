French rugby team in isolation following staff member's Covid positive

All of France's players tested negative on their return from Dublin.

THE FRENCH RUGBY team and management are isolating due to a positive Covid-19 test in the camp following Sunday’s victory over Ireland.

An unnamed member of Fabien Galthié’s “technical staff” tested positive at the team base in Marcoussis on Monday evening, while Galthié himself is due to be tested again today after his test returned a “suspicious and unproven” result.

All players within the French squad returned negative tests, the French Rugby Federation confirmed in a statement.

“In accordance with health protocol, all team members and management were isolated this morning [Tuesday],” the FFR said. “Interactions are kept to a minimum.”

Further tests will be carried out on Wednesday and Friday, as well as on Sunday when the squad are due to reconvene ahead of their Round 3 clash with Scotland.

Galthié is due to announce his 31-man squad to face Scotland on Wednesday evening.

